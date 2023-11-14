ANDERSON COUNTY MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIME CHARGES

Anderson County deputies arrested 59-year-old Calvin H. Brantley of Clinton last Thursday on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children. Authorities took Brantley into custody after a months-long investigation. Deputies said they found a large amount of sexually explicit videos and images of children. Brantley was processed into the Anderson County Jail and placed on a $300,000 bond.
BRANTLEY, CALVIN H
Age: 59
Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date: 11/09/2023 09:47 AM
City: CLINTON
ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
