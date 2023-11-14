Anderson County honors school JROTC units 

Brad Jones 32 mins ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Photos Courtesy of Anderson County Schools
JROTC cadets from Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC unit, Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC unit, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC unit participated Monday in a ceremony honoring the Second Annual Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Day in Anderson County. The cadets, in formation, are pictured with county and state officials and guest speakers standing on Main Street in Clinton.

CLINTON – Local officials gathered Monday morning on the front porch of the Anderson County Courthouse as County Mayor Terry Frank proclaimed Monday, November 13, 2023 as the Second Annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Day in Anderson County. Frank’s proclamation honors the service and dedication to community of the three high school JROTC units at Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge high schools. 

Attending the recognition event were cadets from Anderson County High School’s Navy JRTOC unit, Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC unit, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC unit. The cadets stood in formation on a blocked-off Main Street in front of the Courthouse while remarks were made. 

Photos Courtesy of Anderson County Schools
JROTC cadets from Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC unit, Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC unit, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC unit participated Monday in a ceremony honoring the Second Annual Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Day in Anderson County. The cadets, in formation, are pictured with county and state officials and guest speakers standing on Main Street in Clinton.

Mayor Frank, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Representative John Ragan, himself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and keynote speaker Jason Deel (retired, U.S. Army) all gave remarks before Frank, McNally and Ragan presented the formal proclamations to the cadet commanders of each school JROTC unit. 

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said he recognizes and commends the dedication and commitment among the members of a JROTC unit. “I was a member of the ROTC at Memphis State. It’s a great way to grow as a individual and serve the community.” 

“Each cadet participating in these programs is on a journey of personal growth and transformation, and the impact they make extends far beyond the confines of the drill field,” Deel said. “Citizenship is a cornerstone of the JROTC experience. Cadets, I want to personally thank you for leading your school and classmates in community service projects. The importance of giving back cannot be stressed enough and contributing to the greater good will lead to success in your future.” 

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, at podium, proclaimed Monday, November 13, 2023, as the county’s Second Annual JROTC Day. Also pictured, from left, are Oak Ridge High School Navy JROTC Cadet Commander Berkley Armes, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Major Isabella Riley, and Anderson County High School Navy JROTC Cadet Lieutenant Commander Audrey Wood.

Deel said his high school in Haysi, Virginia, did not have a JROTC program. So, he entered the ROTC program at East Tennessee State University under a scholarship in 1997. “Much of my success is from the training and discipline I received in the ROTC program,” he said.  

Cadets from JROTC units at each of the high schools in Anderson County participate in numerous community and school events throughout the year, from presenting the colors at school ball games or marching in local parades, to volunteering regularly at the monthly Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. 

Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC Program has 48 cadets participating this year. Clinton High School’s Air Force JROTC Program has 100 participating cadets, and Oak Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC Program has 94 participating cadets. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kentucky Jumps Out to an Early Lead in the Annual Blue/Orange Blood Drive

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: