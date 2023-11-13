Alma Louise Howard, Harriman

Alma Louise Howard, age 81 of Harriman passed away November 11, 2023, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her father Dewey Brown; mother Ona Brown; siblings Junior Brown, Ruth Brown Tilley, Beacher Brown, Lonnie Brown, Edd Brown, Linnie Brown Newland, France Brown, and Reba Tallent.

Louise leaves behind her sons Dean (Marie) Howard of Oakdale, Allen (Sherri) Howard of Oakdale, and Gilbert Howard; grandsons Richard Howard, Robbie Howard, David Howard, Mathew Howard, Nick Howard, and William Howard; granddaughter Tabitha Howard Helton; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 step-granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews whom she loved with all of her heart; 1 sister Elizabeth Bunch.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alma Louise Howard.

