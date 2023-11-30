Aaron Jacob “Jake” Young, 22, Wartburg

Aaron Jacob “Jake” Young, age 22, passed away on November 27, 2023. He was born on June 13, 2001.

Jake was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church on Gobey. He loved fishing and riding motorcycles, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He loved making people laugh and smile and he had such a good sense of humor.

Jake is preceded in death by his great-grandparents John & Sally Bell and Essie Lively Truesdale.

Jake leaves behind his mother Bobbie and stepdad Jason Thomas; father Donnie Young; special grandparents John & Carol Bell and Ray & Christine Young; brothers Donnie Young, Jr., Zackary Young, Lathan Chaney, Silas Young, and Bishop Young; sister Sally Young; special aunt Suzie Bell, Crystal Cox and husband Jason, Barbara Carroll; uncle Johnny “Johnboy” Bell and a host of cousins and friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Taylor Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Bell Family Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Aaron Jacob “Jake” Young.

