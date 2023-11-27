A.O. Roberts Jr, Oak Ridge

One of God’s finest creations has returned to his heavenly home! A.O. Roberts, Jr., also known as “Dell Jr.,” left this earth on November 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He joins his loved ones in Heaven; father, A.O. Roberts, Sr., mother; Louise Roberts, sister; Audrey Roberts, and deceased wife, Moretta Roberts.

He leaves behind many other relatives to grieve for him; his beloved wife, Margaret Gertrude, sons; A.O. Roberts III (Carole) and Rich Roberts (Peggy), stepdaughters; Sonya (Mark) Ogle, Dale (Bo) Bohanan, and Cassie Hutcheson. Grandsons; Kevin (Julie), Michael (Tiffany), Wayne and Steven Roberts, granddaughter; Kristen (Levi) Jones, step-grandsons; Dylan (Tiffany) Ogle, Jeremy (Tracy) Edmonds, John (Ashley) Edmonds, Adam (Michelle) Martin, step-granddaughter; Hayli (Donny) Odom, great-grandchildren Jay, Jed, Collin, Mason, Drew, Sophie, and Ryker Roberts, Eric, Dillon, Narianna, Teresa, and Dora Jones. Step great-grandchildren; Anna, Emily, Hudson, Taylin, Bodhi, and Addilyn. A.O. was so proud of his children and grandchildren. His legacy will live on for many years through them. Also, leaving behind his beloved sister-in-law Elsie Patterson of North Carolina. She held a special place in his heart and he will be waiting for her in heaven.

Special mention must be made to acknowledge his beloved neighbors Bill Sharp, Ron and Rita Patterson, Chris and Bobby Fox, Charlotte and Jack Shaffer. A.O. built his house and lived in the Birchfield Heights area for 67 years. He was like a caregiver to the community, and he was always willing to help if needed. This was a close-knit community and A.O. loved them all.

A.O. served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later in the Reserves. He was proud to serve his country and loved America! He worked at Union Carbide for 28 years as a Machine Tool Specialist and retired in 1982.

Tekoa Baptist Church, Pastored by Brother Bill Dean, was the home church in which A.O. and wife, Margaret Gertrude, chose to worship.

A.O.’s motto to live by comes from the Bible, Galatians Chapter, verse 11: “The just shall live by faith.” He did, indeed, live this way.

Funeral services are to be held at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Brother Bill Dean and Brother Lonnie Quails officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. A private interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Toka Baptist Church Missionary Fund.

