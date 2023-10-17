You May Have Noticed…

Brad Jones

Some of you may have noticed that we’re not on Channel 12 in the Anderson County area today. Comcast has been doing some channel rearranging today and we’ve been moved, not sure if it will stay this way or not, but right now you can find us on Channel 1081 and 1086. A lot of the local stations have been moved up in that direction. The schools channels, along with our friends at WLAF in LaFollette (1080). These are ALL stations that are on the basic cable system, so we are still in every cable home, just on a different channel…for now.

We will keep you updated on where we are as we learn where we are. You can always watch us online at www.bbbtv12.com and of course all our other streaming locations. Help us spread the word as a lot of our viewers don’t do social media.

