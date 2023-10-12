Wilma Faye Todd Cofer, Rockwood

Mrs. Wilma Faye Todd Cofer, age 89, passed away at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on May 30, 1934. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Cofer also loved going to the mountains, going to yard sales, dancing, and most of all, her family. She is preceded in death by her parents John Lester Todd Sr. & Dovie Collins Todd; husband Howard E. Cofer; sons Eddie Cofer & Tim Cofer, brothers John L. Todd Jr., Hobert Todd, & Steve Todd; sisters Peggy McCullough & Donna Cunningham.

She is survived by:

Sister: Glenda Barnes (Ken)

Brother: Gary Todd (Connie)

Sons: Marty Cofer & Joey Cofer (Enza)

Daughter: Darlene Cofer

Daughter-in-law: Tammi Headden Cofer

Grandkids: Jason Cofer, Travis Cofer (Rehannon), Josh Cofer (Sara), Braden Cofer (Jessica),

Faith Cofer (Johnny), Trevor Cofer

Great Grandkids: Owen, Cannon, Noah, Sawyer, Harper

Special Friend: David Wilder

Several Nieces & Nephews

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mark McCullough officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Wilma Faye Todd Cofer.

