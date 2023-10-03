William R. “Bob” Adams, Rockwood

Mr. William R. “Bob” Adams, age 89, a resident of the Glen Alice Community of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born November 6, 1933, in Soddy in Hamilton County, Tennessee. He was a member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood. Bob was a retired Iron Worker and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Local # 384 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Most of all, Bob was a hard-working man, and a good Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Addison & Pauline Adams; son, Jeff Adams; son-in-law, Wayne Reid; grandson, Dwayne Reid; grandson-in-law, Jason Birchfield; sister, Helen Cagle; and brothers, Ed Adams, Gene Adams, and Wayne Adams.

Survivors include:

Wife of 71 years: Sarah Jane Miller Adams of Rockwood, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Steve & Carolyn Adams of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Judy Reid of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Stephanie Reid of Rockwood, TN

Stacey (Jon) Smith of Rockwood (Pine Orchard), TN

Allison (Mike) Beasley of Kingston, TN

Great Grandchildren: Hunter Reid (Maddie Melendrez) of Bellefontaine, OH

Clayton Smith & Bride to be, Sadie Brasel of Pine Orchard, TN

Hadley Ann Giles of Kingston, TN

Great-Great Grandson: Crue Dwayne Reid of OH

Sister: Betty Wyrick of Rockwood, TN

Sisters-in-law: Eula Mae Adams of Rockwood, TN

Mickie Adams of Rockwood, TN

Special Friends: Ronnie Houston

Steve Kirkland

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends including his Iron Worker Friends and his Hardee’s Breakfast Buddies.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Roane Medical Center, Taryn Phillips of Quality Private Care, and Brent with Buckeye Medical for their compassionate care of Bob. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. William R. “Bob” Adams.

