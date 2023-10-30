William “Bill” Shewbrooks, Rockwood

Mr. William “Bill” Shewbrooks, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on April 13, 1955, in Oak Ridge. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed racing, boating, and farming. Bill retired from Y-12 after 33+ years of service. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. Bill is preceded in death by his parents: William & Hattie Shewbrooks; father-in-law: Harold “Monk” Stamey; and sister: Leigh Tomlinson. He is survived by:
Wife: Teresa Shewbrooks
Daughter: Amanda “Mandy” Shewbrooks
Son: Billy Shewbrooks (Amanda)
Daughter: Katie Isom (Josh)
Son: Sam Turek (Emma)
Grandchildren: William Wright, Darci Julian, Kenna Shewbrooks, Mercury Mier, Nova Mier, Leighann Isom, Sadie Isom, Colby Isom, Iris Isom
Sister: Jackie Shewbrooks Newton (Norman)
Special Nephew: Nick Evans
Mother-in-law: Hassie Stamey
and a host of friends and other family members
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William “Bill” Shewbrooks.