Wanda Burgess, Harriman

Wanda Burgess age 72 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. She was a member of Clax Gap Baptist Church. Wanda retired from the Roane County Schools where she taught at Emory Heights, Midtown, and other schools throughout Roane County. She was active in the Retired Teachers of Roane County and was currently serving as president. Preceded in death by her parents R.P. and Hazel Burgess, sister Dianna Connelly, brothers Rubben Burgess, Jr., and Ricky Joe Burgess.

Survivors include:

Husband of 23 years Donnie Wilson of Harriman,

Stepson Michael Wilson of Knoxville,

Brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Tonia Burgess of Westel,

Jim and Darlene Burgess of Harriman,

Ron and Teresa Burgess of Lenior City,

Doug Burgess of Kingston,

Kevin and Cindy Burgess of Harriman,

And several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Clax Gap Baptist Church 871 Clax Gap Road Harriman, TN. 37748 or to the Roane County Retired Teachers. The burial will be in Harriman Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman is serving the Burgess Family.

