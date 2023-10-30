Virginia Sue Davis, 84

Virginia Sue Davis, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 27, 2023. Virginia, who was often better known as “Ginny” or “Mamaw” will be remembered most for her love of family & faith. She was a former longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge where she served on their Bereavement Committee, comforting those in need by sharing her exceptional cooking with grieving families. Most recently, Virginia joined her daughter & son-in-law as a member of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church of Powell. Virginia had such a sweet spirit and strong work ethic & will be missed greatly by all her loved ones.

Virginia was preceded in death by husband of over 40 years, Charles Davis; son, Carl Davis; grandson, James Lyon; parents, Harry & Helen Pierce; and parents-in-law, John H. & Marie Davis. Survivors include daughter, Janet Lyon & husband, Lee; sons, Charles Davis & wife, Carol, and John Davis & wife, Linda; daughter-in-law, Melissa Davis; grandchildren, Janice Lyon, John Lyon, Lacy Lyon, Joy Lyon, Brittany Davis, Chelsea Smith (Jacob), Jordan Davis, Joshua Davis (Lucita), Jared Davis, Tanairi Cassanova-Carlton (Stephen), Kayla Davis, Brandon Davis, Zachary Davis, and Nicholas Davis; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Reese (Bill), Norma Rhea (Gary), Randall Pierce (Linda), Connie Roberts (Bill), and Libby Lovingood (Jim); as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Courtyard Senior Living and Caris Hospice for their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends 10 am-12 pm Monday, October 30, 2023, at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Lee Lyon officiating. Family & friends will meet at 3 pm Monday, October 30, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

