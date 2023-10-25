Velda Lois Crowe, Harriman (formerly of Rockwood)

Velda Lois Crowe, age 82 of Harriman, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 23, 1940, in Belmont, Mississippi. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved her son dearly. She loved to help people and had a truly amazing heart. She is preceded in death by her parents: Chester Paul Higginbottom & Lela Gertrude Higginbottom; husband: George “Buddy” Crowe; daughter: Terri Stevenson; and brother: Thomas “Gene” Higginbottom. She is survived by:
Son: Brad Crowe, Tommy Crowe
Sister: Theola Barnard
Brother: James Higginbottom
Brother-in-law: Bobby Crowe
Grandson: Chris French
and several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm ET. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Velda Lois Crowe.