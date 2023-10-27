Reflections of The Life of

Valerie Maxine Martin Givens

A loving mother, a doting grandmother, a supportive sister, a loyal friend, a good and faithful servant. An athlete and a connoisseur of crafts. A blessed life lived with impact, purpose, and a beautiful smile on her face.

Born to Claude and Annie Mae Martin in Rockwood, TN on October 2, 1960, Valerie Maxine Martin Givens was a quiet little girl with a penchant for sports. She attended Roane County High School (RCHS) where she was known for her fierce athleticism, excelling in both basketball and softball. After graduating from RCHS in 1979, Valerie attended Roane State Community College, where she continued to standout in basketball, once scoring 51 points against rival Carson Newman. As an adult, Valerie shared her passion for sports with her family, leaving a legacy of resilience, leadership, accountability, respect, and patience.

As a dedicated member of The Grove Church in Kingston, TN, Valerie held great affection for her pastors and cherished time with her fellow church members. In her moments of relaxation, she also enjoyed baking, working on puzzles, crocheting hats, scarves, and blankets, and coloring on her iPad. But the badge of honor she wore most proudly was that of mom and grandmother. If you were to ask loved ones who knew her best, they would never run out of anecdotes about Valerie’s caring nature and warm heart. And they will never forget how she left her mark on the lives of others.

Valerie is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Annie Mae Martin, her sister Sandra Martin, her brothers Ricky and Milton Martin, and her beloved son Jason Givens.

Valerie leaves to cherish her memory her son Justin Givens, daughters Jacquelyn, Jennifer and Julie Givens, brother Eugene Martin (Denise), sister Vickie Martin, sister-in-law Sherrie Martin, grandchildren Jalaya, Zaniah, Julianna, Jaycee, Julian, Braxton, Kingston, Jayslin, Alexander, and Josie, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, special family members Chassie Johnson, Kristin Givens and Haley Glandon, special friends Connie Guinn, Kim Pipkin and Brenda Thornton, and an abundance of loved ones.

As we celebrate the beautiful life of Valerie Givens, let us reflect on her favorite scripture, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding.” – Proverbs 3:5

Visitation services will be on October 29, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm The Grove, 2150 Kingston Hwy

Kingston, TN 37763. Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 pm

Obituary is a courtesy of Fraker Funeral Home. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Givens family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...