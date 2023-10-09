Tyler Matthew Barnes, Lenoir City (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Tyler Matthew Barnes, age 39 of Lenoir City, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. He was born on July 4, 1984, in Knoxville, at the University of Tennessee Hospital. Tyler was a member of The Little Church in Turner, Brazil, IN. He was a US Navy veteran, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting, and serving the Lord. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Howard “Shug” & Ileen Brasel, Frank Y. Barnes Sr & Elizabeth Barnes O’Briant. He is survived by:

Children: Haley Grace Barnes, Jackson Isiah Barnes

Parents: Frank & Debbie Barnes

Aunts & Uncles: Buddy & Marcia Marsh, Dennis & Suzette Brasel

& a host of cousins

Special Friends: Shane & Angela Robertson

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Little Church in Turner, C/O Shane Robertson (83 E Colony Acres Dr Brazil, IN 47834) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tyler Matthew Barnes.

