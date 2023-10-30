Troy Lynn Wilson, Clinton

Troy Lynn Wilson affectionately known as “Poppy” unexpectedly departed this world on October 25, 2023, at the age of 66 in Clinton, Tennessee. He was born on November 27, 1956, in Harriman, Tennessee. Troy was preceded in death by his mother Corine, his father Reverend Dewey Wilson Jr., two brothers Jerry and Mark Wilson.

Troy is survived by his “sweetheart” and wife of 44 years, Flesia Cross Wilson, and their children; daughter, Taryn and her husband Jeff Walters, son Brandon Wilson, son Dustin and his wife Stephanie Wilson. Grandchildren Haley Phillips, Jadyn Weaver, Kasen Walters, Gracie and Emma Lee Wilson.

Troy was a man of unwavering devotion to GOD. He took great joy in attending church where he sang and testified of GOD’s great love and he found spiritual nourishment along with a sense of community.

Troy was a loving husband and cherished the role of being a grandfather. His grandchildren held a special place in is heart, and he treasured every moment spent with them. In addition to his dedication to family, Troy was a passionate supporter of the Tennessee Vols. He reveled in the excitement of game days, cheering on his beloved team with unwavering enthusiasm.

Friends and family are cordially invited to join in honoring Troy’s memory during visitation, taking place on October 29, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. The funeral service, a solemn occasion to bid farewell to this remarkable individual will be held on October 30, 2023, from 12 pm to 2 pm at Beechfork Holiness Church in the Joyner Community, Wartburg, Tennessee.

In tribute to Troy’s memory, contributions can be made by planting a tree, symbolizing his reverence for nature and his commitment to preserving the environment.

Troy Lynn Wilson will be forever remembered as a man of faith, a devoted family man, and an ardent supporter of his beloved Tennessee Vols. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He is now walking those streets of gold with his new body and leg waiting for is loved ones and friends to join him.

