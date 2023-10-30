Tony “Bill” Collier, Kingston

Tony “Bill” Collier, age 64 of Kingston gained his wings on October 27, 2023, after a brave fight with cancer. Tony was a carpenter, and an avid hunter and loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents J.P. and Ethel Collier.

Survived by his loving wife of 38 years Shelly Collier, sons: Tony Collier Jr., and J.A. Collier, daughter Shelyn “Sissy” Collier, grandchildren: Laila Fox, Alyson Collier, Kelsie Collier, Curtis Collier, Dillon Williams, and Madison Williams, brother Terry Collier (Ree), sisters: Teresa Collier and Debbie Wilson, several nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 in the Kyker Chapel, Reverend Logan Davidson officiating. Interment 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Fairview Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Collier Family.

