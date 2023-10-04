Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, Harriman

News Department 12 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, age 53 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was born on May 7, 1970, in Rockwood. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked as a CNA. She enjoyed crafts, and helped with the Bible printing at Mt. Pisgah Church. She was of the Christian faith. She is preceded in death by her parents: Claude Treadway & Mary Kathleen Treadway; Sisters: Teresa Clawson, Paula Stokes, and grandchild: Mykayla McBurnette. She is survived by:

Husband: Donald Huffstetler

Children: Johnny Treadway, Kala Treadway, Brandon McBurnette

Grandchildren: Laken Treadway, Kaysen Riddle, Nicholas Huffstetler, David Tyler Huffstetler

Brother: Junior Treadway

Sisters: Connie Riddle, Celia Riddle

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm Bro. David Treadway officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

About News Department

Check Also

Danny R. Collins, Kingston

Danny R. Collins age 75 of Kingston was called home to the Lord on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: