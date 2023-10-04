Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, Harriman

Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, age 53 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was born on May 7, 1970, in Rockwood. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked as a CNA. She enjoyed crafts, and helped with the Bible printing at Mt. Pisgah Church. She was of the Christian faith. She is preceded in death by her parents: Claude Treadway & Mary Kathleen Treadway; Sisters: Teresa Clawson, Paula Stokes, and grandchild: Mykayla McBurnette. She is survived by:

Husband: Donald Huffstetler

Children: Johnny Treadway, Kala Treadway, Brandon McBurnette

Grandchildren: Laken Treadway, Kaysen Riddle, Nicholas Huffstetler, David Tyler Huffstetler

Brother: Junior Treadway

Sisters: Connie Riddle, Celia Riddle

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm Bro. David Treadway officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...