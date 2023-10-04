Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, Harriman

Tonia (Treadway) Huffstetler, age 53 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was born on May 7, 1970, in Rockwood. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked as a CNA. She enjoyed crafts, and helped with the Bible printing at Mt. Pisgah Church. She was of the Christian faith. She is preceded in death by her parents: Claude Treadway & Mary Kathleen Treadway; Sisters: Teresa Clawson, Paula Stokes, and grandchild: Mykayla McBurnette. She is survived by:
Husband: Donald Huffstetler
Children: Johnny Treadway, Kala Treadway, Brandon McBurnette
Grandchildren: Laken Treadway, Kaysen Riddle, Nicholas Huffstetler, David Tyler Huffstetler
Brother: Junior Treadway
Sisters: Connie Riddle, Celia Riddle
and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm Bro. David Treadway officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.