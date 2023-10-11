TN Members 1st Federal Credit Union again awards $3,000 contribution to Roane State Foundation

TN Members 1st FCU presents a check to Roane State’s non-profit Foundation for $3,000 in July. Pictured left to right: TN Members 1st FCU President/CEO Rick Mikels, TN Members 1st FCU Board Member Pam Gorman, Roane State Foundation Board Member Joy Goldberg, TN Members 1st FCU Board Chair Sonya Jackson, Roane State Foundation Director of Student Programs Pam Rudnitzki, TN Members 1st FCU Supervisory Committee Chair Wayne Missaggia, and TN Members 1st FCU Board Member Gary Beckner.

A credit union serving three East Tennessee counties has once again presented Roane State Foundation with a $3,000 contribution that will benefit students.

TN Members 1st Federal Credit Union renewed their annual pledge to the Foundation over the summer, officially presenting the donation in July.

This marks the credit union’s fourth gift to the Foundation, which will help fund scholarships for students attending Roane State.

“TN Members 1st has become a tremendous supporter of the college and its students,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “This latest donation will allow us to continue helping Roane State students in Anderson, Roane, Morgan and Scott counties meet their academic goals.”

“We absolutely love being able to support Roane State Foundation in its mission and continue to be amazed and inspired by Roane State students,” said Richelle Ballenger, AVP of Marketing at TN Members First FCU. “This is one important way that we can give back to our community.”

Originally chartered in 1946, TN Members 1st FCU serves Anderson, Knox, and Roane counties with branches at 112 Administration Road in Oak Ridge and 112 Marketplace Blvd. in Knoxville. Members can take advantage of various checking, savings, investment, and lending options as well as financial education opportunities, reward programs and identity protection programs.

For more information on TN Members First FCU, visit mymembersfirst.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...