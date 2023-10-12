The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Room 118A at the Courthouse in Clinton. The main purpose of this meeting will be to select a vendor for the employee health clinic, as well as any other business that may come before the board.
Tags Anderson County Insurance Board of Trustees Meeting
Check Also
OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND FALL SHOWCASE CONCERT
Sunday, September 17th at 3:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge …