Teresa Kay Grutzius, Harriman

Mrs. Teresa Kay Grutzius, age 59 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her son: Cody Lankford.

Father: Larry Wright.

Stepfather: Richard Brotzel.

Mother: Brenda Brotzel.

Brother: Ronnie Wright.

Husband: James Grutzius.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Amanda Eddy & husband Matthew.

Special aunt: Carol Roach.

stepson: Joshua Wright & wife Shannon.

Stepdaughter: Tanisha Wright.

Granddaughter: Mariah Wright.

Grandson: Brady Eddy.

And a host of friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 with Bro. Joshua Wright officiating. Graveside services will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Teresa Grutzius.

