TDOT to begin Oak Ridge Turnpike resurfacing this week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2023) – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contractors will begin resurfacing Oak Ridge Turnpike this week.
Beginning Wednesday evening, crews are set to start milling on the east end of Oak Ridge Turnpike and will travel west to complete the work.
Work is expected to be primarily after business hours. Drivers should expect temporary, short-term lane closures; no full lane closures are planned.
For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.