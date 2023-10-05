Tabitha Nicole Patton, Rockwood

Tabitha Nicole Patton passed suddenly on Friday, September 29, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1983, in Honolulu, HI to her parents, Keith and Dana Lambert. She was the eldest of three children. She loved spending time with her three daughters, family, and friends. She enjoyed music, dance, camping, swimming, and traveling. She was known as Nikki and was a delight to know. She was the life of the party. Her eyes and smile could light up the darkest of places. She will be forever loved and missed by so many.

She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, fraternal grandfather Ted Lambert, stepfather Wesley Williams, mother-in-law Judy Patton.

She is survived by her husband Noble Patton. Daughter & son-in-law Caitlin & Caleb Lawson. Grandson Wyatt Lawson. Daughters Bethany Paige Patton and Leah Mae Patton. Stepson Kile Patton. Father-in-law Gary Patton. Father Keith and Shelly Lambert. Mother Dana McElhaney. Sister Heather Lambert. Nephew Christian Dawnam. Niece and namesake Gracey Nicole Downam. Brother Christopher Lambert. Grandparents Ella Healine Clarence & Helen Powell. Special Aunt Misty & Donnie Wright, Denise & Kent Ledbetter, Shane & Miranda Powell, Kevin & Mona Lambert, Lisa & Chris. Along with a host of great uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends.

Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN will be officiating family & friends received at 11:00 am ET, 10:00 am CT on Friday, October 6, 2023. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 noon ET, 11:00 am CT. Then burial at Linary Cemetery in Crossville, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with the funeral expenses can be sent to Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Tabitha Nicole Patton.

