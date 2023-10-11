SUSPECT IN AREA HIGH-SPEED CHASE TO APPEAR IN COURT

Dudley Evans

A bond hearing is scheduled soon for Floyd Allen Dalton Jr. of Knoxville. He is the suspect who led authorities on a recent vehicle chase in Morgan County last week starting in Wartburg near Sonic drive in and then heading eastbound on Knoxville Highway, turning onto Hwy 116 towards Petros and then heading into Anderson County where he stopped the truck and hit the woods on foot. The high-speed chase reached top speeds of over 100mph; Dalton rammed his car into investigators who tried to stop him in Wartburg before the pursuit. Authorities say Dalton fired more than 30 shots at investigators in the chase. The pursuit ended peacefully with nobody injured following Dalton surrendering.

