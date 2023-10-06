Stella Louise Bayless (Kerley), Oak Ridge

Stella Louise Bayless (Kerley), born December 7, 1945, went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2023, after a short stay at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Stella worked for the Oak Ridge School System for 12 years, was a follower of Christ, and attended multiple churches where she always volunteered her time and many talents to help any way that she could.

Stella was proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond and Wanda Kerley, her brothers, Stevie, Charlie, Jimmy, Hollis, Jackie, and Billy Kerley, and two sisters, Joyce Lee and Patricia Kerley. She left behind her husband of 56+ years, Doyle Bayless, her daughter, Amanda Robinson, her granddaughter, Audriana Robinson, two brothers, Frankie and Ricky Kerley, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and many, many friends that consider her family.

Stella was a very talented and loving woman who left a mark (or a craft/baked good) anywhere she went. Her kindness towards others and how she encouraged and comforted so many in her lifetime was a blessing to so many. She also endured a lot of pain and suffering during her last few years battling cancer, but she did it with love and grace and continuously prayed for others while she fought for herself.

While we will miss Stella greatly in this life, we take comfort in knowing that she has now received her heavenly reward, she is free of pain and suffering and is with her Lord, renewed.

Funeral arrangements will be Monday, October 9, with the receiving of friends from 11 am to 1 pm and service immediately following. Graveside ceremony will be directly after at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

