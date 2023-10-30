Shirley Ruth Freels King, Nashville

Shirley Ruth Freels King, 87, of Nashville, TN, was born on March 29, 1936, in St. Charles, Virginia to Clarence Freels and Ethel Rosenbalm Freels. She stepped from this earthly life into her eternal life on October 26, 2023, four days short of the 26th homegoing anniversary of her husband Robert.

Shirley, who was known by most people as Sister King, had a personal relationship with Jesus for 75 years. She loved God more than anything and her utmost desire was to live a life pleasing to Him. She was a dedicated Prayer Intercessor, who spent countless hours before God on behalf of family, friends, the church, and the world. It was not unusual for her to get multiple calls each day from people asking her to pray for them.

She was also a loving wife to her husband Robert D. King, Sr., and worked beside him in ministry as they pastored for many years. They were beloved by many and esteemed by their congregations and fellow ministers. She always liked working with the youth in the church and became a second mother to many. She volunteered as the girl’s head counselor at the Kentucky Church of God youth camps for several years. Only eternity will tell the number of people who were brought to Christ by their tireless ministry.

Not only did she work in ministry, but also held several positions in secular work. She was a telephone operator, a pre-school teacher and administrator, a house parent for the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home, a licensed Funeral Director in Kentucky and Tennessee, and insurance agent in both states.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband – Robert, parents – Clarence and Ethel Freels, sisters – Helen and Doris, brothers: James, Willard, and Kermit, and their spouses as well as two infant brothers Charles and William.

Shirley leaves behind sons Robert and his wife Helen, Joseph, and Glen and his wife Rhonda, her stepdaughter Barbara Click and husband Gary. Her grandchildren William, Ruth, Aubrey and her husband Aaron, Domenic, Maggie, Cassie, Stephen and his wife Lacy, Alexis and her husband Kris, Jodi and Tracy and his wife Lindsay, great-grandchildren Cooper, Beau, Ryker, Dawson, Holden, Salem, Marlie, Kyler, Max, and Hallie, nieces and nephews, many brothers and sisters in Christ, and numerous friends and family who will miss her dearly. Her sons would like to give a special thanks to our cousins Shirley, Melba, and Karen for their support of mom over the past few years. We also would like to thank Rev. Ronnie Mounts, Rev. Norman Stacy, Rev. Daniel Walker, Rev. Chris Goff, and Life Church Nashville for their efforts to make this a time of celebration and hope. No words could ever express how much we love and appreciate you.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 2, from 5-7 with the service to follow at 7:00 pm at Life Church Nashville 215 Broadmoor Dr. Nashville, TN 37207.

Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband at 3:00 pm est. Friday, November 3rd at the Mayhew Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smokey Mountain Children’s Home 449 McCarn Cir. Sevierville, TN 37862, or to the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association scholarship fund 1616 Church St. Nashville, TN 37203.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...