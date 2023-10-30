Shirley Lee Jones Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Shirley Lee Jones Daugherty, age 86 and a lifelong resident of the Stephens Switch community, departed this walk of life on October 28, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Lowe Jones Bray and Charlie Rubin Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jackson Parks (Harvey); son, Gregory Allan Daugherty; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorlis Armes of Wartburg; brother, Arnold Rubin Jones (Carolyn) of Stephens; and step-son, Donnie Daugherty (Dot) of Clinton.

Shirley’s family would like to especially thank her home caregivers over the past five years, the Amedisys Hospice staff, and Tim Melhorn Trucking for bringing biscuits to Shirley every Sunday morning.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Union Cemetery.

