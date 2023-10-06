Shirley Jones, Cleveland (formerly of Sunbright)

Shirley Jones, 83, of Cleveland, TN passed away Thursday, October 5th. She is survived by her daughter, Bonita Jones Lee, and son, Kenneth Silver, and her 5 grandchildren, Whitney Ownbey, Joshua Lee, Christopher Lee, Michael Silver, and Mitchell Silver. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley was born in Sunbright, TN December 29th, 1939, the 9th of 11 children born to her parents, Lula Howard Jones and Lloyd Jones. She was Valedictorian of Sunbright High School. She married Cpt. Samuel H. Jones, M.D., going with him on house calls which inspired her to go to nursing school after his death. She later married Kenneth Ray Silver and went on to have a 40-year career as an RN in labor and delivery, eventually becoming head nurse and winning the Florence Nightingale Nurse of the Year award multiple years. She also won the Dr Frist Humanitarian award. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother with a heart for children and missions. She spent much of her life traveling around the world on medical mission trips spanning five continents, spreading her faith and delivering babies, providing medical care, and even building hospitals. She was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed, though she would be the first to tell you she’s just gone home.

A memorial service will be held at Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, TN on Saturday, October 7 at 2 PM. The Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 8, from 2:30-3:30 pm with the funeral immediately following at Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Jones.

