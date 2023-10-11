SENATOR YAGER ANNOUNCES DATE FOR CHILI SUPPER AND SILENT AUCTION

The 28th Chili Supper and Silent Auction sponsored by Senator Ken Yager is set for November 17, 2023, at Roane State Community College in Harriman. It will be held in the Vann Student Lounge from 5 until 7 p.m. Eastern. Proceeds from the event will go to Family Promise of Roane County, a local nonprofit that serves homeless families with children.

Yager said in the release “I am proud that proceeds from the event will support Family Promise, which provides important services to homeless families with children to help families avoid the trauma of homelessness.”

Tickets for the event will be $5 and can be purchased at the door. Even with inflation, ticket prices have stayed the same since the start of the chili supper in 1994 Each year, proceeds of the Chili Supper and Silent Auction go to a different nonprofit that serves the local community and its citizens. Entertainment for the event will be provided by stars of the Grand Ole Opry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...