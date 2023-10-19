SAVE THE DATE: ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS FREE FLU SHOTS STARTING NOV. 1 FOR FIGHT FLU ’23

Clinton, Tenn. – The Anderson County Health Department will participate in the statewide Fight Flu ’23 effort on Nov. 1, 2023, and provide free flu shots to all Tennesseans who are eligible, six-months and older.

‘’We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu,” Director, Charles Turner said. “Getting an annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you. Flu activity is expected to grow from this point forward, in Tennessee and nationally. So, don’t delay getting a flu vaccine.”

Anderson County Health Department will provide free flu shots on Nov. 1, 2023, at:
LOCATION: Oak Ridge Recreational Center (Oak Ridge Civic Center)
ADDRESS: 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
HOURS: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

An appointment is not needed to receive a free flu vaccine at the Anderson County Health Department’s Fight Flu ’23 event.

Also, the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone eligible to receive it at all local health departments across the state throughout flu season.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective and can protect individuals against the most common types of flu, and the virus’s worst symptoms and outcomes.

The flu virus is very contagious. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. Annually, more than 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented in the U.S. if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

To prevent spreading the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay home if you are sick.

For more information about the flu virus and Fight Flu ‘23, visit tn.gov/health/fightflu. For information about getting a free flu shot, contact the Anderson County Health Department at (865) 425-8801.

