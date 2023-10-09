Sariann “Bucky” Potter Nelson, Oakdale

Mrs. Sariann “Bucky” Potter Nelson, age 68, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at Roane Medical Center with her family by her side. She was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Martha Ann Beaty Potter.

One son: Troy Ray Malone.

Two brothers: Charles and Ralph Potter.

Five sisters: Loretta Ooten, Reba Samson, Carol Ooten, Mary Potter, and Debbie Neal.

She is survived by her husband: Ricky Nelson.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Travis and Miranda Malone, Toby and Stephanie Malone.

One stepson: Todd Nelson.

One stepdaughter and son-in-law: Shannon Marie and Oscar Trujillo.

Thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family received friends Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Robins officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Old Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sariann “Bucky” Potter Nelson

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

