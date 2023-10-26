Sandra “Sandi” Niswander Wright, Oak Ridge

Sandra “Sandi” Niswander Wright, 88, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Sandi was born February 21, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to Revel and Mabel Niswander.

Sandi is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Edinger; and brother Roger Niswander.

Sandi is survived by her husband of 68 years Lawson ‘Pete’ Wright; children, Peggy (Mike) Gambrell of Clinton, TN, and Robert (Cindy) Wright of Cumming, GA; Grandchildren, Joshua (Erica) Gambrell of Oak Ridge, TN, Jordan Gambrell of Clinton, TN; Great-grandchild, Mason Melhorn and a great-granddaughter on the way; a special niece Christy Gipson of Oak Ridge, TN; a bonus daughter, Lynn Walter (Steve Bellisen) of Round Rock, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sandi graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in Sylvania, OH, and attended Miami University in Oxford, OH where she was a member of Signa Kapa sorority. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University.

Sandi was employed for several years as a speech and hearing therapist and worked for Sylvania Public Schools as an elementary teacher. She worked for several years as a program director, interim executive director, and special events coordinator for the Easter Seal Society of Northwestern Ohio.

Sandi worked as the business manager for New Reflection Salon and was the heart and soul of the salon. She was also very active in the mission’s ministry of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, TN, and was previous Board President of the Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Receiving friends from 2:00-3:00 PM, service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating, and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missions Ministry of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, TN, or Girls, Inc. of Oak Ridge, TN in her memory. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge is assisting with the arrangements.

