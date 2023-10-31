Ruby Hamby, Lancing

Ruby Hamby, age 90 of Lancing passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on April 29, 1933, to Archie and Gertrude Swint. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Gobey, TN.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Rev. Arnold Hamby; sons Randall, David, and Dennis Hamby; parents and brothers Archie Lee, Wendell, and Lynn Allen Swint.

Ruby leaves behind daughter Stacie and husband Mike Taylor; son Mike and wife Robin Hamby; grandchildren Ashton Taylor, Travis Hamby, Jessica Nelson and husband Jason, Melissa Hamby; great-grandchildren Otto and Alice Nelson, Shawna Alexander and husband Brian, DJ Jones, and wife Mercy; great-great-grandchildren Grayson and Asher Alexander, Aria, and Colton Jones; sisters Charlene Gregg, Judy Griffith, Francine Jones, Leila Settles, Lois Hamby, and Mary Davis; brothers Tom Swint and Jack Swint; daughters-in-law and their children Rose Hamby and Debi Hamby. Special caregiver Glenda Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Elizabeth Baptist Church from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Buster Armes officiating. Interment will follow in the Elizabeth Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruby Hamby.

