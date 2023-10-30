Ronald Duane Boucher, Oak Ridge

Ronald Duane Boucher, 60, went to be with his Savior on October 27, 2023, after a complicated illness.

Ron grew up in West Tennessee and attended UT Martin. He eventually made his way to East Tennessee and to the city of Oak Ridge where his long, distinguished career as a police officer began. Ron loved being a police officer and keeping the citizens and streets of Oak Ridge safe. His career of service began in 1986. He advanced to detective, and eventually he retired in 2019 as a Patrol Sergeant. We are thankful for his leadership, sacrifice, and service.

Ron loved his family very much. He also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and of course Tennessee football.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Dorothy Sue Boucher; Brother, Larry Courtney; Sister, Beverly Leyhue.

Ron leaves behind his son, Beau William Dean Boucher, and daughter, Bailey Lynne Boucher, both of Oak Ridge. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10 AM-12:00 PM, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home.

