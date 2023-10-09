Roger Leon Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Roger Leon Daugherty, age 82, a resident of Oliver Springs, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 5, 2023, while surrounded by his children.

He was born on May 9, 1941, in Morgan County and was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church. He worked as a Tennessee Correctional Officer at the Tennessee State Prison in Nashville for 10 years and Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 27 years before his retirement in 2003 after 37 years of service. Roger enjoyed spending time with his family, writing, and singing gospel music.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Darlas Mae Lively Daugherty; parents, Sheridan Daugherty and Rhoda Price Daugherty; brothers, Floyd Oscar Daugherty, Henry Daugherty, Ben Daugherty, David Daugherty, and Jimmy Daugherty; sisters, Lena Mae Seiber, Callie Armes, and Gertie Daugherty; son-in-law, Doug Miller; great-granddaughter, Bristol Lynn Bailey.

Roger is survived by his six daughters, DeeDee Kemp of Sweetwater, Tammy Miller of Oliver Springs, Sonya Isabell and husband James of Oliver Springs, Erin Jones and husband Steve of Mossy Grove, Mary Carter and husband Billy of Powell, and Sandy Seiber and husband, Scott of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren, Kristen Alcorn, Laken McKinney and husband Hayden, Brittany Garry and husband Landon, Britney Gilmore and husband Alan, Jessica Phillips and husband Jonathan, Erica Jones, Steven Jones, Kimberley Hill and husband Cody, Amber Vanhuss and husband Alan, Billy Carter Jr., Haley Seiber and Jensen Seiber; and by great-grandchildren, Brianna Bailey, Jaxson McKinney, Zander McKinney, Memphis McKinney, Solyce McKinney, MaKenna McKinney, Elijah Phillips, Emmett Garry, Treagen Hill, Vada Hill, Shayne Vanhuss, Cameron Vanhuss, Carleigh Stroup, Peyton Vanhuss, Micah Vanhuss, David Vanhuss, and a great-grandson due in March.

He is also survived by sister, Jeanette Reynolds of Oak Ridge; by nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 1:30-3:30 pm on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3:30 pm with Assistant Pastor Randy Wallace officiating. Burial and graveside services will immediately follow at Union Valley Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Daugherty family. www.sharpfh.com.

