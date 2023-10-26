Robin Elaine James, Oak Ridge

Robin Elaine James, 54, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born March 21, 1969, in Cookeville, TN, the daughter of Donald and Ruth Sliger.

Robin, from a young age, could always be described as hardworking and caring. Throughout her young adult life, she worked various jobs, including Kroger, at the hospital as a candy striper, as a nail tech at a local beauty shop, and even a substitute teacher as well as after school caregiver for the Oak Ridge school system. Ultimately, her calling in life was a hairdresser, working for various locations such as Vogue, Smartstyle , Expressions, and finally she opened her own salon at the Salon Suites in Oak Ridge. Every client she had became good friends with her and they shared many great memories. Robin loved her clients like family.

Robin didn’t have many hobbies, but what she did love to do with her time was spend time with family and friends, and she’d always say her greatest investment of her time was with her two children. Robin could be described as caring, loving, entertaining, and an overall great person to know. She is described by her kids as the kind of mother that they wish everyone could have, and that throughout their time with her they learned many valuable life lessons and the true meaning of strength and love.

Robin would want people to know that even in the end, she never gave up in her battle with cancer, throughout the process she showed courage beyond imagination. Her earthly body just could no longer contain such a strong spirit.

Robin was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Richard Lee Sliger and Martha Earlene Clouse, maternal grandparents Samuel James Douglas and Mary Ella Douglas, parents Donald Lee Sliger and Ruth Elaine Sliger, older brother William Sliger, and a host of beloved family and friends who all greeted her at Heaven’s gates with open arms.

Robin is survived by the father of her children Carl Michael James of Powell, her boyfriend Brent Rich of Oak Ridge, her son and his wife Cameron and Autumn James of Powell, her daughter and her husband Haley and Beau Garrison of Knoxville, her grandson (the son of Haley and Beau) Theodore Reese Garrison, as well as a host of family and friends that she loved dearly.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date,

The family asks that in Lieu of flowers, donations in Robin’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society in hopes that one day nobody ever loses a loved one to this horrible disease again.

Special thanks to the amazing team from Covenant Hospice, especially her primary nurse, Tanya, who provided excellent care and dignity throughout the entire process.

“And I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one.” – John 10:28-30

