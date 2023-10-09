Robert Franklin Shelley, 85

Robert Franklin Shelley, age 85, born on May 11, 1938, in Devonia, TN passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was of the Baptist faith. Robert was headstrong and worked hard for everything he had. He enjoyed working on vehicles, collecting junk, spending time with his grandkids, watching westerns on TV, and whittling on wood. Robert would always talk about driving the coal truck out of the mines, and spent a lot of his time cutting wood for his stove. Robert lived a simple life and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Letha Lou Shelley; parents, John H. Shelley and Ironie Anderson; sons, Frank and Tony Shelley; daughters, Robertta (Shelley) Milen; several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by sister, Linda Lowe; sons, Bobby Shelley (Angela) of Sunbright, Anthony Shelley of Wartburg, Kenny Shelley (Amanda) of Coalfield, and Mark Phillips (Cassie) of Coalfield; step-sons, Sammy Noe (Kathy), and Benny Noe (Diane) of Joyner; daughters, Tammy Hardie (Wendell) of Roane County, Katie Wecker (Mike) of South Carolina, Sally Lemons (Jeremy) of Oliver Springs; step-daughter, Teresa Armes of Wartburg; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends; special friends, Orvil Noe, Leon Mcghee, and Joe Seiber.

Visitation will be from 1:30-3:30 pm on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3:30 with Pastor Odis Phillips officiating. Burial and graveside service will immediately follow at Petros Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...