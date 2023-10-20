Robert Cecil Morse Sr, Kingston

Robert Cecil Morse Sr. age 84, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at his home. He retired from T.V.A. as a pipefitter. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, and car shows.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Lenora Morse, his wife, June Morse, son, Robert (Bobby) Morse, and sister, Betty Forrester.

Survived by son, Steve (Lisa) Morse, daughter Cynthia, grandchildren: Savannah, Julian, Liam, and Madison, daughter-in-law Marcia Morse, and many nieces and nephews.

The Morse family would like to thank the many nurses who took care of Robert at home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow. Burial at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Morse Family.

