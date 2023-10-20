Reverend Terry (Spanky) Braden, Briceville

Reverend Terry (Spanky) Braden age 65 of Briceville, TN passed away after a lengthy illness at Methodist Medical Center in Oakridge on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Graves Gap community. Terry was the pastor of Mineral Springs Baptist Church for many years where he was dedicated to serving God and his church family before retiring due to health issues.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, working in the flower garden, and sports, especially the UT VOLS.

BEAT BAMA !!!!

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Preceded in death by: Father Louis Braden; Brother Wayne Braden; Grandparents Jesse & Alene Byrge; Fred and Mattie Braden; in-laws Bill and Lois Bass.

Survived by his loving wife Amy Nell (Bass) Braden of 46 years.

Daughter and son-in-law; Shannon and Julius Richardson of Cape Coral Florida.

Grandchildren; Bronwyn and Braden Richardson, Riley Heinrichs

Mother; Nadine Braden (Briceville)

Sister; Tina (Larry) Thornton (Briceville)

Brothers; Lyndon Braden (Briceville), Jesse Carl Braden (Oliver Springs)

Sister in laws; Kathy Braden, and Clara Ricker

Brothers-in-law; Harvey (Dorothy) Bass, Jerry (Debbie) Bass, Jeff (Rhonda) Bass all of Oliver Springs, TN

Host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Visitation Saturday, October 21, 2023, 12-2:00 pm Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

Funeral 2:00 pm with Pastor Mitch Melhorn and Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating with burial to follow at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

