Rep. Fleischmann: “Mike Johnson will be an excellent Speaker for the American People”

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after voting to elect Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA-04) to the position of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“Mike Johnson is a man of strong faith and firm conservative convictions, and will be an excellent Speaker for the American People. I’m proud that our House Republican majority united to elect Mike on the first ballot to be our Speaker. It’s time for us to get back to work delivering commonsense, conservative solutions to fix Democrats’ disastrous policies that are hurting Americans and making our country less safe,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “Mike believes in individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, and peace through strength – this is the agenda the American People demand, and that House Republicans are committed to delivering. I look forward to working closely with Speaker Johnson to get back to work to fix Democrats’ disastrous record of high inflation, open borders, out-of-control crime, and weakness abroad.”

