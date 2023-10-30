Rebecca “Becky” Epperson Fraker, 70

Rebecca “Becky” Epperson Fraker departed this life on October 28, 2023, to be united to her Heavenly Father.

Becky was loved by all who knew her, and to know her is to love her. Her gentle spirit and love for people captivated every heart she encountered. Her jovial demeanor and laughter lit up every room she entered. Her love of bright colors, from clothes to lipstick, were a reflection of her youthful personality, that so many adored and kept us all in stitches.

She loved Jesus, and if you were around her for an inkling of time you knew that; she reflected His love. She dedicated her life, before illness, to serving him by playing the piano. She not only “played” the piano, she made it dance. She dedicated her talent to the Lord playing for many churches, weddings, and funerals over the course of her life.

Over the past 51 years she and her husband, Donald Fraker, built a beautiful life together. Through the ups and downs, they have been together through unwavering devotion. He has been her constant companion and caretaker throughout her life, especially, during her darkest hours.

She is loved endlessly by her two daughters, Rachel Firman (husband Jason) and Scarlet Langford (husband Zachary), the light of her life grandson Zach Firman, her brother, Sam “Bubby” Epperson (wife Gail), and many other friends and family. She taught all of them that “the greatest of these is love,” because that’s how she lived.

She is preceded in death by her father Rev. Sammie Epperson and her mother Goldie “Peggy” Epperson.

Her memory and love will remain in our hearts forever. Until we meet again

Becky’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 31, from 5-7 pm. A graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park will be held the following day at 11 am, with Kenny Sharp officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

