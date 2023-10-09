Reba June Newberry Hamby, 91

Mrs. Reba June Newberry Hamby, was called home to with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 6, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Maynard Hamby.

Her parents: Charlie and Mary Newberry.

And many precious brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children and their families: Ronald Hamby and wife Mary Ruth, Rita “Jannie” Morgan and husband John, Anita Hamby, and Mona Hamby.

So precious to her were her grandsons: Rodney Hamby, his wife Tammie and son Zachery, Ricky Hamby, Randy Hamby, and Daniel Morgan, his wife Robin, and daughters Mara and Kara.

Her special joy was Ella, otherwise known to her as “Messy Essy.”

June was also survived by her brother: Jack Newberry, his wife Louise, and their children.

And her sister: Sue Goodson and her children.

A special thanks goes out to the many wonderful caregivers and family members who were dedicated to June’s care and well-being for the past few years. They are so appreciated.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Bill Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or KARM.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Reba June Newberry Hamby.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

