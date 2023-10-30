Quinton Michael Pressley, Kingston

Quinton Michael Pressley, age 32, was called home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Quinton was a native son of Roane County, born to Marvin and the late Jeanie Pressley on June 7, 1991. Quinton graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

He worked as an engineer but he was most content when he was at home, playing music with his brother, Justin, and their father.

Quinton will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and dedication to his family.

Quinton is survived by his Father, Marvin, brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Jessica Pressley, and sisters Crystal Pressley-Woodby and Heather Pressley, and grandmothers, Dorothy Pressley and Paulette Caruthers.

Quinton adored each of his nieces and nephews: Duke Pressley, Cyrus Pressley, Alyssa Pugh, Megan Norman, Ciara Richardson, Brooklyn McGhee, and Ashley McGhee.

He is also survived by a great number of friends and extended family members to whom he was very special.

While we mourn Quinton here on Earth, we are comforted to know he is reunited, at last, with his beloved Mother, Jeanie.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 11 AM to 1 PM and hold a private service on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

