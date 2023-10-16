Public Works to repair South Illinois Avenue this month

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 13, 2023) — Oak Ridge Public Works crews will be conducting asphalt repairs on South Illinois Avenue beginning October 23.

The work will begin on South Illinois Avenue near Oak Ridge Turnpike and travel toward Lafayette Drive and Scarboro Road. Crews will repair various locations along South Illinois Avenue in both directions.

This work is being conducted in anticipation of a complete resurface that the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has scheduled for 2024.

For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

