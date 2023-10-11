Public Forum on Civic Center Plaza design is set for Oct. 18

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2023) – University of Tennessee (UT) Civil Engineering students will host a public forum next week to gather input on their ideas to redesign the Civic Center plaza and parking area.

The forum is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza.

DESIGNbyVOLS, a group of UT students completing their senior design project, will host the forum and present their ideas for both the plaza and parking area in front of the Recreation Center.

Contact Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers with questions or for more information at srodgers@oakridgetn.gov or by phone at (865) 722-8200.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...