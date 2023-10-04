Phillip Roy Holder, Oakdale

Mr. Phillip Roy Holder, age 88, of Oakdale, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Imogene Kennedy Holder.

One brother: Paul Holder.

And one sister: Violet Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Barbara Eastridge Holder.

His son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth and Anne Holder.

His daughter: Deborah Holder.

Two grandchildren: Phillip Holder and his wife April, and Bridgett Holder.

Six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

One brother: Ralph Holder.

And a host of nieces and nephews, along with many other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Phillip Roy Holder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...