Percy Brewington Jr, 93, Oak Ridge

Percy Brewington Jr, age 93, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2025. Percy was born January 31, 1930, in Benton, Pennsylvania, the son of Percy & Inez Brewington. He graduated from Benton High School in 1948 and was elected to the first class of Distinguished Graduates. Percy received a degree in civil engineering from Drexel Institute of Technology in 1954.

After two years as a Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Benning, Georgia, Percy spent ten years as a civilian employee with the Corps in Mobile, Alabama, and another five years with the Corps in Huntsville, AL. His career included management positions working on facilities for static testing of rocket engines as well as test & development of Ballistic Missile Defense at both White Sands, New Mexico & Kwajalein Island in the Pacific.

Percy then joined the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge to manage the design & construction of facilities across the US for enriched uranium production to support the nuclear power program. The Gas Centrifuge Enrichment Plant Project in Portsmouth, Ohio was the flagship project for the program which was ultimately terminated with the decline of the nuclear power program.

Percy then became the project manager of the Clinch River Breeder Reactor Project for which construction was well underway when Congress stopped funding. He next took over the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) Program. In 1992, he was asked to come to Washington where Congress commended him for his work on the SPR. President Ronald Regan personally congratulated him in a White House ceremony for his services to our country.

After retiring from DOE, Percy consulted with Bechtel National, TVA, and other energy-related organizations. He also remained active in the Army Reserve before retiring as Lieutenant Colonel from the Corps of Engineers.

Over the years and thanks to several varied assignments & locations, Percy & wife, Pauline, met many fine people. Several of them became beloved lifelong friends who shared fond, never-to-be-forgotten memories. Now he is gone & will be missed by all who knew him.

First & foremost, Percy was a family man, actively involved with his wife, Pauline, and all their children & grandchildren. He particularly enjoyed hunting with his son, Steve, and grandsons, Steven & Sam. He & Steve took annual hunting trips across the US & Canada. These adventures live on in the journals he wrote in on each trip.

Percy married his beloved wife, Pauline, also from Benton, in 1951. They lived happily together for 69 years before she passed in 2019. They had three children, Patrice, Steve, and Denise. Patrice Brewington lives in Oak Ridge with her husband, Ross. Steve Brewington lives in Knoxville with his wife, Mary, and they have three children, Steven, Sam, and Nell, who all live in Knoxville. Daughter, Denise Tortorelli, lives in Talbott, TN with her husband, Louis. They have a daughter, Mandy, who lives in Knoxville. Percy is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Life Care of Blount County for the exceptional care they provided to Percy during his time there. To honor Percy’s memory, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Percy will be laid to rest next to his wife. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with The Very Reverend John Ross officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

