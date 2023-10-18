Patty Lee Styles, Rocky Top

Patty Lee Styles, age 52 of Rocky Top, passed away on October 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on January 17, 1971, to the late Kenneth Leo Jackson and Margaret Corinne Miller. Patty was of the Baptist faith and attended Guiding Star Baptist Church. She loved crafting, spending time with Grandkids, and Gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Leo Jackson and Margaret Corinne Miller Jackson.
Survivors:
Husband James Douglas Styles of Rocky Top
Son Joshua Styles of Rocky Top
Daughter Katie Cardwell and Samuel of Andersonville
Sisters Jane Jackson of Sparta
Angela Carter of Sparta
Kimberly Jackson of Rocky Top
Connie Bigbie of Houma, Louisiana
Grandchildren Gage Styles and Jeremiah Styles
Family and Friends will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.