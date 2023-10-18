Patty Lee Styles, Rocky Top

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Patty Lee Styles, age 52 of Rocky Top, passed away on October 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on January 17, 1971, to the late Kenneth Leo Jackson and Margaret Corinne Miller. Patty was of the Baptist faith and attended Guiding Star Baptist Church. She loved crafting, spending time with Grandkids, and Gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Leo Jackson and Margaret Corinne Miller Jackson.

Survivors:

Husband James Douglas Styles of Rocky Top

Son  Joshua Styles of Rocky Top

Daughter  Katie Cardwell and Samuel of Andersonville

Sisters   Jane Jackson of Sparta

               Angela Carter of Sparta

               Kimberly Jackson of Rocky Top

               Connie Bigbie of Houma, Louisiana

Grandchildren Gage Styles and Jeremiah Styles

Family and Friends will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

About News Department

Check Also

Dorothy Diane Sharp, Clinton

Dorothy Diane Sharp, age 62 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on October 16, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: