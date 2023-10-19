Patty Lee Styles, Rocky Top

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Patty Lee Styles, age 52 of Rocky Top. Patty was born January 17th, 1971 to parents Kenneth Leo Jackson and Margaret Corine Miller. Patty is preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Margaret Jackson. She is survived by her husband: James (Doug)Styles, her children: Joshua Styles and Katie Cardwell (Samual), her grandchildren: Remington (Gage) Styles and Jeremiah Hurst and her sisters: Jane Jackson, Angela Carter, Connie Bigbie and Kimberly Jackson.

Patty was a woman of the Baptist faith, attending Church of God in Claxton, TN. Patty was a deeply devoted housewife, beloved wife, and loving mother, as well as a cherished nana. Her hobbies included cooking for others, crafting, gardening, and spending time with her family.

-Family and Friends will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

-A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in

