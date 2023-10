Patricia S. Mosley age 75 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away at her home on Friday, October 6, 2023.

A complete obituary will be posted at a later time.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21, 2023, starting at 4 p.m. till the funeral at 6 p.m. The graveside will be on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton TN is honored to be serving the Patricia Mosley family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...