Patricia “Katie” Williams, 73

Patricia “Katie” Williams, age 73, left this world on Oct. 1, 2023, to join her heavenly father and her beloved husband Ronald who had went before her just 5 short weeks ago.

Katie was born on March 8, 1950, to Herbert and Stella Paul in Ohio. This is where she met and married the love of her life, they went on to live the rest of their lives together in Tennessee where they raised their 3 children.

Over the years Katie worked outside the home at various jobs but the one she cherished most was wife and mother.

Katie was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Katie left this world to be reunited with Ronald, her parents, her 3 brothers, and her beloved sisters Nellie Sandells and Elsie Craig.

She is survived by her children, Ruth (Tommy) Bray, Danielle (Ricky) Ward, Sam (Vicki) Williams.

Grandchildren: Curt (Billie) Bray, Tyanna (Trenton) Ward, Brian Williams, Tyler (Savannah) Williams, Nicholas Ward, Brooklyn Ward; great-grandchildren: Olivia Bray, Katie Bray, Landon Armes, Waylon Ward, Raylan Ward, Katelynn Ward; siblings: Alice (JL) Williams, Jerry ( Sue) Paul, and Irene Coonrod; special friends and neighbors: Janice Carder, Tina Messamore and Donna Byrge.

The family will have a graveside service Monday, October 9, 2023, at Petros Cemetery on the School House Hill at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating.

